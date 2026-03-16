If app approval is turned on for a workspace, members can request apps and workflow connector steps that they’d like to use in Slack. By default, only workspace owners can review app requests, but they can also allow other members to do so by appointing them as app managers.

What to expect

App requests are sent to all workspace owners and app managers. Depending on a workspace’s settings, requests may be delivered via messages from Slack or routed to a channel.

Workspace owners and app managers can approve apps for all members of a workspace to use, or restrict them.

If an app contains optional scopes, workspace owners and app managers can choose which scopes to approve in order to customise which actions the app can take.

Members may need to request apps that have already been installed to a workspace if the app’s developer changes the scopes.

Tip: Workspace owners can set up automations to approve app requests based on a series of pre-determined conditions.



Review app requests

App requests will include the name of the app, the requester, a list of the permissions (or scopes) that the app can access in Slack if it’s approved for use, and additional comments, if available. To review requests, follow the steps below:

When you receive a request, open the notification from Slack or the channel that requests are sent to. To approve the request, select Review and approve for Workspace. If the app contains optional scopes, select which scopes to allow, then select Approve. To deny the request and prevent all members from requesting or installing the app, select Review and restrict for Workspace. Review the details and select Restrict. When the status of a request is changed, Slack will update the original request message to reflect the action for all app managers to see.

Tip: Workspace owners and app managers can also approve, restrict or cancel any pending requests from the Requests to install tab on the Apps page in the Slack Marketplace.



Scope change requests

Scopes are a set of permissions that govern what an app can do and access when installed to a Slack workspace.

If an app’s developer changes the scopes of an app after it was installed to your workspace, members may need to request the app again so that a workspace owner or app manager can review the new scopes. If an app manager restricts an app’s new scopes, members can continue using the existing version of the app, but cannot install or use the updated version until the new scopes have been approved.

Note: In an Enterprise organisation, org-level app requests for apps with scope changes will be sent to org owners and org admins in a message from Slack.