Connectors for Workflow Builder allow you to add steps to your workflows that will take an action in a third-party service. Each connector offers steps that are unique to the service, like Add to spreadsheet for Google Sheets or Create a meeting for Zoom.



Available connectors

You can add steps from the following third-party services right from Workflow Builder. If your workspace or Enterprise organization requires app approval, connectors will need to be approved for use before they appear in Workflow Builder.

Adobe Acrobat Sign

Airtable

Asana

Atlassian Bitbucket

Basecamp

Box

Box Sign

Calendly

Cisco Webex Meetings

ClickUp

Deel

Dialpad

DocuSign

Dropbox

Dropbox Sign

FireHydrant

Giphy

GitHub

GitHub Enterprise Server

GitLab

Google Calendar

Google Docs

Google Mail

Google Meet

Google Sheets

Google Tasks

Greenhouse - Onboarding

Greenhouse - Recruiting

Guru

Intercom

Jira Cloud

Jira Data Center

LaunchDarkly LaunchDarkly

Lever

Linear

Loopio

Lucidchart

Mailchimp

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneNote

Microsoft Outlook Calendar

Microsoft Outlook Email

Microsoft Teams Calls

Miro

Monday

Notion

PagerDuty

Ramp

Ring Central

Rootly

Salesforce

ServiceNow

SmartRecruiters - SmartOnboard

Smartsheet

Snyk

SurveyMonkey

Travis CI

Twilio

Typeform

Workast

Wrike

Zendesk

Zoom

Tip: Some connectors require additional configuration to be used in a workflow. If you’re having trouble with a connector, find an owner or admin and ask for help.