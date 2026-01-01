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Connectors for
Workflow Builder allow you to add steps to your workflows that will take an action in a third-party service. Each connector offers steps that are unique to the service, like Add to spreadsheet for Google Sheets or Create a meeting for Zoom.
Available connectors
You can add steps from the following third-party services right from Workflow Builder. If your workspace or Enterprise organization requires
app approval, connectors will need to be approved for use before they appear in Workflow Builder.
Adobe Acrobat Sign
Airtable
Asana
Atlassian Bitbucket
Basecamp
Box
Box Sign
Calendly
Cisco Webex Meetings
ClickUp
Deel
Dialpad
DocuSign
Dropbox
Dropbox Sign
FireHydrant
Giphy
GitHub
GitHub Enterprise Server
GitLab
Google Calendar
Google Docs
Google Mail
Google Meet
Google Sheets
Google Tasks
Greenhouse - Onboarding
Greenhouse - Recruiting
Guru
Intercom
Jira Cloud
Jira Data Center
LaunchDarkly
LaunchDarkly
Lever
Linear
Loopio
Lucidchart
Mailchimp
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft OneDrive
Microsoft OneNote
Microsoft Outlook Calendar
Microsoft Outlook Email
Microsoft Teams Calls
Miro
Monday
Notion
PagerDuty
Ramp
Ring Central
Rootly
Salesforce
ServiceNow
SmartRecruiters - SmartOnboard
Smartsheet
Snyk
SurveyMonkey
Travis CI
Twilio
Typeform
Workast
Wrike
Zendesk
Zoom
Tip: Some connectors require additional configuration to be used in a workflow. If you’re having trouble with a connector, find an owner or admin and ask for help. Awesome!
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