One-click emoji reactions help you quickly add reactions by displaying three emoji when you hover over a message. If they'd like to, owners and Admins can choose the default options that everyone in their workspace or Enterprise organisation will see when using one-click emoji reactions.

Note: Members can override the default settings for one-click emoji reactions and select different emoji from their preferences.

Choose default emoji for one-click reactions

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Customise . Click on the Emoji tab at the top of the page. Below One-click reactions, click on the boxes to select the default options for one-click emoji reactions. Org owners and org admins can choose the default options for one-click emoji reactions for their organisation: From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click on Settings, then select Organisation settings . Next to One-click reactions, click on Edit. Click on the boxes to select the default options for one-click emoji reactions. Click on Save.



