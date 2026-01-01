One-click emoji reactions help you quickly add reactions by displaying three emoji when you hover over a message. If they'd like, owners and admins can choose the default options everyone in their workspace or Enterprise organization will see when using one-click emoji reactions.

Note: Members can override the default settings for one-click emoji reactions and select different emoji from their preferences.

Choose default emoji for one-click reactions

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Customize . Click the Emoji tab at the top of the page. Below One-click reactions, click the boxes to select the default options for one-click emoji reactions. Org Owners and Org Admins can choose the default options for one-click emoji reactions for their organization: From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. From the left sidebar, click Settings, then select Organization Settings . Next to One-click reactions, click Edit. Click the boxes to select the default options for one-click emoji reactions. Click Save.



