Manage one-click emoji reactions for your workspace or organization
Manage one-click emoji reactions for your workspace or organization
One-click emoji reactionshelp you quickly add reactions by displaying three emoji when you hover over a message. If they'd like, owners and admins can choose the default options everyone in their workspace or Enterprise organization will see when using one-click emoji reactions.
Note: Members can override the default settings for one-click emoji reactions and select different emoji from their preferences.
Choose default emoji for one-click reactions
Free, Pro, and Business+ plans
Enterprise plans
From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.
Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Customize.
Click the Emoji tab at the top of the page.
Below One-click reactions, click the boxes to select the default options for one-click emoji reactions.
Org Owners and Org Admins can choose the default options for one-click emoji reactions for their organization:
From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.
Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings.
From the left sidebar, click Settings, then select Organization Settings.
Next to One-click reactions, click Edit.
Click the boxes to select the default options for one-click emoji reactions.