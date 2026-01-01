Manage one-click emoji reactions for your workspace or organisation
Manage one-click emoji reactions for your workspace or organisation
One-click emoji reactionshelp you quickly add reactions by displaying three emoji when you hover over a message. If they'd like to, owners and Admins can choose the default options that everyone in their workspace or Enterprise organisation will see when using one-click emoji reactions.
Note: Members can override the default settings for one-click emoji reactions and select different emoji from their preferences.
Choose default emoji for one-click reactions
Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions
Enterprise subscriptions
From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.
Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Customise.
Click on the Emoji tab at the top of the page.
Below One-click reactions, click on the boxes to select the default options for one-click emoji reactions.
Org owners and org admins can choose the default options for one-click emoji reactions for their organisation:
From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.
Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings.
From the left sidebar, click on Settings, then select Organisation settings.
Next to One-click reactions, click on Edit.
Click on the boxes to select the default options for one-click emoji reactions.