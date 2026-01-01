Slack Connect is a secure way to collaborate with external organisations, right in Slack. Unlike email, which leaves your team at risk of spam and phishing, Slack Connect and verified organisations help ensure that you're working with trusted organisations.



What verification looks like

When Slack verifies an organisation, a purple tick will appear next to an organisation’s name. Here are a few places where you can see this tick:

When you add someone from a verified organisation to a channel.

When you open a Slack Connect channel, click the channel name, then select the About or Settings tab to view a list of organisations in the channel.

or tab to view a list of organisations in the channel. When you accept an invitation from someone at a verified organisation.



How Slack verifies organisations

If verified, we’ll automatically apply the verified tick mark to that organisation's profile. When evaluating the legitimacy of an organisation, we look at a number of factors:

The organisation is a paid customer of Slack.

The organisation is authentic – it has a verifiable public business presence, or other factors we may evaluate.

Slack cannot fully guarantee that an organisation’s identity is legitimate, and this feature is provided as a convenience for customers. It is ultimately the responsibility of customers to confirm the identity of its trusted external organisations. Slack is not liable for any issues caused by identification errors, and Slack reserves the right to remove the verified tick mark from organisations at our discretion.

Note: Workspace owners and admins (Pro and Business+ subscriptions) and org owners and admins (Enterprise subscriptions) can request to be verified by contacting our Support team.