Slack Connect is a secure way to collaborate with external organizations, right in Slack. Unlike email, which leaves your team at risk of spam and phishing, Slack Connect and verified organizations help ensure you're working with trusted organizations.



What verification looks like

When Slack verifies an organization, a purple check mark will appear next to an organization’s name. Here are a few places where you can see this check mark:

When you add someone from a verified organization to a channel.

When you open a Slack Connect channel, click the channel name, then select the About or Settings tab to view a list of organizations in the channel.

or tab to view a list of organizations in the channel. When you accept an invite from someone at a verified organization.



How Slack verifies organizations

If verified, we’ll automatically apply the verified check mark to that organization's profile. When evaluating the legitimacy of an organization, we look at a number of factors:

The organization is a paid customer of Slack.

The organization is authentic — it has a verifiable public business presence, or other factors we may evaluate.

Slack cannot fully guarantee that an organization’s identity is legitimate, and this feature is provided as a convenience for customers. It is ultimately the responsibility of customers to confirm the identity of its trusted external organizations. Slack is not liable for any issues caused by identification errors, and Slack reserves the right to remove the verified check mark from organizations at our discretion.

Note: Workspace Owners and Admins (Pro and Business+ plans) and Org Owners and Admins (Enterprise plans) can request to be verified by contacting our Support team.