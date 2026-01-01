When you add an image to Slack, you can include an alt text image description. Alt text (also known as alternative text) is used by screen readers to help people with visual impairments to understand more about what you’ve shared.

Tip: To learn more about how screen readers can help you to do more in Slack, take a look at our guide.



Add alt text for a new image

Desktop iOS Android Drag and drop an image into the message field in Slack, or click the

plus icon next to the message field and choose an image to add. Click the image in the message field. Select Edit file details in the top-left corner. Add your alt text under Description and click Done. Add your image to Slack. Before sending, tap the image and select the three dots icon in the bottom right-hand corner. Select Add description. Add your alt text and tap Save. Add your image to Slack. Before sending, tap the image and select the three dots icon in the bottom right-hand corner. Select Add description. Add your alt text and tap Save.

Add alt text after you’ve shared an image

Desktop iOS Android Hover over an image that you’ve already shared. Click ALT. Add your alt text under Description and click Done. Tap the image and select the three dots icon in the bottom right-hand corner. Select Add description. Add your alt text and tap Save. Tap the image and select the three dots icon in the bottom right-hand corner. Select Add description. Add your alt text and tap Save.

Add alt text with reminders turned on

You can update your preferences to automatically prompt you to add alt text whenever you upload an image. Learn how to turn on alt text reminders.

Desktop iOS Android New images Drag and drop an image into the message field in Slack, or click the

plus icon next to the message field and choose an image to add. Send your message. Add your alt text under Description. If sending multiple images, click Next to add descriptions for any additional images. Click Done. Published images Click on ALT on an image that you’ve already shared. Add your alt text under Description. Click Done. New images Add your image to Slack. Before sending, tap the image in the message field. Add your description and tap Save. Published images Tap the image and select the three dots icon in the bottom right-hand corner. Select Add description. Add your alt text and tap Save. New images Add your image to Slack. Tap the image in the message field. Add your description and tap Save. Published images Tap the image and select the three dots icon in the bottom right-hand corner. Select Add description. Add your alt text and tap Save.

Set up reminders to add alt text

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar. Select Preferences from the menu. Select Accessibility. Under Alt text reminders, tick the box to be prompted to add alt text each time you upload an image. Untick the box to turn off reminders.

Note: This setting can be turned on by default by workspace owners and admins. When enabled, you won’t be able to untick the box.