Using Slack
From channels to search, learn how Slack works from top to bottom.
Next Previous Actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,Add members,Add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,Automation apps,badge,billing details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customization,customize,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery APIs,display name,DMs,Do Not Disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,Enterprise Mobility Management,executives,export,failed payments,Fair Billing,faqs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,giphy,github integration,github organization,github,glossary,google apps,google calendar,google drive,guests,highlights,hipchat,human resources,IFTTT,import,Incoming WebHooks,integrations,ios,invite,IT teams,JIRA,join,Keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,linux,mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,nonprofits,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,plan,plans,plus plan,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritize tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,Request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,signup mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,Save notes and files,Service Level Agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,slack status,slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,Terms of Service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,vacation,Vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what's important,whitelisting,windows phone,windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace's settings,wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,File storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,Voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,Invited members,Transfer ownership,Whitelist,Enterprise Key Management,Transport Layer Security,Strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,work hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → Add alt text to images
When you
add an image to Slack, you can include an alt text image description. Alt text (also known as alternative text) is used by screen readers to help people with visual impairments understand more about what you've shared. Tip: To learn more about how screen readers can help you do more in Slack, check out our guide.
Add alt text for a new image
Desktop
iOS
Android
Drag and drop an image into the message field in Slack, or click the
plus icon next to the message field and choose an image to add. Click the image in the message field.
Select
Edit file details in the top-left corner. Add your alt text under
Description and click Done.
Add your image to Slack. Before sending, tap the image and select the
three dots icon in the bottom-right corner. Select
Add description. Add your alt text and tap
Save.
Add your image to Slack. Before sending, tap the image and select the
three dots icon in the bottom-right corner. Select
Add description. Add your alt text and tap
Save.
Add alt text after you've shared an image
Desktop
iOS
Android
Hover over an image you've already shared.
Click
ALT. Add your alt text under
Description and click Done.
Tap the image and select the
three dots icon in the bottom-right corner. Select
Add description. Add your alt text and tap
Save.
Tap the image and select the
three dots icon in the bottom-right corner. Select
Add description. Add your alt text and tap
Save.
Add alt text with reminders turned on
You can update your preferences to automatically prompt you to add alt text whenever you upload an image.
Learn how to turn on alt text reminders.
Desktop
iOS
Android
New images
Drag and drop an image into the message field in Slack, or click
the
next to the message field and choose an image to add.
plus icon Send your message.
Add your alt text under
Description. If sending
multiple images, click Next to add descriptions
for any additional images.
Click
Done.
Published images
Click
on an image you've already shared.
ALT Add your alt text under Description.
Click
Done.
New images
Add your image to Slack.
Before sending, tap the image in the message field.
Add your description and tap
Save.
Published images
Tap the image and select the
in
the bottom-right corner.
three dots icon
Select
.
Add description
Add your alt text and tap
Save.
New images
Add your image to Slack.
Tap the image in the message field.
Add your description and tap
Save.
Published images
Tap the image and select the
in
the bottom-right corner.
three dots icon
Select
.
Add description
Add your alt text and tap
Save.
Set up reminders to add alt text
From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar.
Select
Preferences from the menu. Select
Accessibility.
Under
Alt text reminders, check the box to be prompted to add alt text each time you upload an image. Uncheck the box to turn off reminders. Note: This setting can be turned on by default by Workspace Owners and Admins. When enabled, you won't be able to uncheck the box.
Who can use this feature? Awesome!
Thanks so much for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center. Oops! We're having trouble. Please try again later!