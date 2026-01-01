What you’ll learn in two minutes or less: How to update your Slack status automatically based on your calendar events to make it easier for teammates to see your availability.



At the start of your next meeting, your Slack status will update automatically so you won’t need to change it manually.

Go for it!

Install the Google Calendar or Outlook Calendar app to your Slack workspace. From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. Click Apps, then search for and select the app that you added to open it. Follow the prompts to connect your account if you haven’t already. For Google Calendar, click the Settings button from the app’s Home tab to turn on status syncing. For Outlook Calendar, click the Turn on button after linking your account.



Here’s an example of what your status could look like when you’re in a meeting:

Learn more: For detailed information and troubleshooting, visit our articles about the Google Calendar or Outlook Calendar apps.