What you’ll learn in two minutes or less: How to add and assign tasks to help teammates stay on top of project tasks and deadlines.



Integrate your project management tools with Slack so that you can track work and bring related tasks, notifications and more into your workspace.

Go for it!

Install an app like Asana, Trello or Workast to Slack. Once you’ve set up the app, you can add or update tasks from any channel or direct message (DM). Assign tasks to teammates and mark tasks as complete, without leaving your Slack workspace.



Here’s an example of what a task assigned to you could look like:

Tip: Use a Slack list to assign tasks and automatically notify people of upcoming due dates.