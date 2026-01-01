Lists make it easy to keep track of anything you’re working on in Slack. To stay organized and on top of deadlines, any list can be connected with simple workflows to automatically populate the list with responses from a form, post updates when fields change, or notify people and channels of upcoming and past due dates.

Tip: To learn more about Workflow Builder, check out our guide.



Collect form responses

Create a form to share with members and ensure they submit all of the information you need. When someone submits a form, the content will be automatically added to your list where you can prioritize it, share status updates, and discuss in the item’s thread.

From a list, click Workflows in the top-right corner. Next to Form, click Set Up. Review the form questions. Click the eye icon to exclude any fields you don’t want on the form. Click Publish Workflow. To share the form, click Copy Link or Share Form. To edit the form, click Open in Workflow Builder.

Note: Your form title will be the name of your list followed by the word form, ex. Content requests form. To change the title, open the form in Workflow Builder and edit the workflow details.



Post updates

To stay on top of work being completed, you can configure a list to send a notification to a channel when certain fields are updated.

From a list, click a field in the top row. Then, select Notify when field changes. Choose whether updates will be sent to a channel, or if you’d like a personal notification in your Activity feed. If you’re sending the update to a channel, search for and select which channel you’d like to send the notification to. Click Publish Workflow, then click Done.



Send due date notifications

Set up workflows to remind assignees about upcoming and overdue tasks, or post updates with a list of tasks and their status to a channel.

Notify a person Notify a channel From a list, click Workflows in the top right. Next to Due date notifications, click Set Up. Select a day and time from the drop-down menus. To adjust the due date window, click in the next 7 days and choose an option from the drop-down menu. To send notifications for overdue items, select The previous day or Any time in the past. From a list, click Workflows in the top right. Next to Due date summary, click Set Up. Select a day and time from the drop-down menus. Click a channel to choose a channel for your updates, and click not complete to select a status for all tasks included in the message. To adjust the due date window, click in the next 7 days and choose an option from the drop-down menu. To send notifications for overdue items, select The previous day or Any time in the past.