Extras
Supplemental Slack info for you and your team.
Manage your default download location
If you’d like to save files added to Slack to your desktop, you can download them. If you need to change the default download location, use the steps below.
- Click your profile picture in the sidebar.
- Select Preferences from the menu.
- Click Advanced.
- Under Download location, click Change and select your preference.
Note: This option is only available if you downloaded the Slack app directly from the Slack downloads page.
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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