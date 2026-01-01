Connect Slackbot to other apps that you use to take actions in those apps directly from Slack. When you install an app that includes a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, anyone with access to Slackbot can interact with other services just by starting a conversation.

How it works

Developers (either third-party developers or developers at your organisation) can add MCP servers to Slack apps that they build. When you install an app, Slackbot gains access to a set of tools configured by the developer to take actions in that app from Slack.

If app approval is required in your workspace or Enterprise organisation, only admins and members with permission can install apps that include MCP servers.

As with other apps, members need to connect their accounts to use them. When a member connects their account, Slackbot will have access to all of the tools built into the MCP server.

Org owners and org admins in Enterprise organisations can manage access to MCP servers and individual tools.

Note: Head to the Slack Marketplace for a full list of apps that you can connect to Slackbot.



Install an app

Install an app to connect its MCP server with Slackbot. If you already have an app that now includes an MCP server installed, add the new version. Any members who want to continue using the app will need to reconnect their accounts once the new version is installed.

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions If app approval is turned on for your workspace, workspace owners and admins can install apps and approve app requests submitted by members. Open the Slack Marketplace and find the app that you’d like to install. Click Add to Slack. Follow the prompts to review the scopes and install the app. Any MCP servers will be listed below Actions [app] can take. Org owners and org admins can install apps at the org level. Once you’ve installed an app, you can add it to workspaces and set access permissions for specific users and groups. Install an app From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Integrations. Click Manage apps in the top right, then select Install an app. Search for and select the app that you’d like to install. Click on Continue. Follow the prompts to review the scopes and install the app. Any MCP servers will be listed below Actions [app] can take.

Add an app to workspaces From the Integrations section of the Admin dashboard, click Installed apps. Find the app that you’d like to add to workspaces. Click the three-dots icon to the right of the app. Select Add to more workspaces. Tick the box next to any workspaces that you’d like to add the app to. To automatically add the app to any new workspaces created in your org, tick the box next to Default for future workspaces. Click Next. Tick the box next to I’m ready to add this app. Click on Add app.

Set access permissions From the Integrations section of the Admin dashboard, click Installed apps. Select an app from the list, then click the Member Permissions tab at the top of the page. Next to Who can use this app?, click Edit. Choose who can use the app – Everyone, Everyone except specific people or groups, Only specific people and groups or No one. If you select Everyone except specific people or groups or Only specific people and groups, choose members, IDP groups or user groups. Click on Save.



Manage MCP server and tool access

Org owners and org admins on the Enterprise Grid and Enterprise+ subscriptions can manage access to MCP servers, decide which types of tools (e.g. read-only or write) are available by default, and set permissions for individual tools.

Manage MCP server access

From the Integrations section of the Admin dashboard, click Installed apps. Select an app from the list, then click the Member Permissions tab at the top of the page. Below MCP servers, click Edit next to an MCP server. Choose who can access the MCP server – Everyone with app access, Everyone with app access except specific people or groups, Only specific people or groups with app access or No one. If you select Everyone except specific people or groups or Only specific people or groups, pick members, IDP groups or user groups. Click on Save.



Set default permissions for MCP tool types

All of the tools built into an MCP server are available once the app is installed. To manage which types of tools your members can use, set a default for read-only, write and other tools.

From the Integrations section of the Admin dashboard, click Installed apps. Select an app from the list, then click the Member Permissions tab at the top of the page. Below Default MCP tool permissions, click Edit next to Read-only tools, Write tools or Other tools. Choose who can use the tools. If you select Everyone except specific people and groups or Only specific people and groups, pick members, IDP groups or user groups. Click on Save.



Manage individual MCP tool access

From the Integrations section of the Admin dashboard, click Installed apps. Select an app from the list, then click the Member Permissions tab at the top of the page. Below MCP servers, click Edit next to an MCP server. Next to the tool that you’d like to manage, click Edit. Choose who can use the tool. If you select Everyone except specific people and groups or Only specific people and groups, pick members, IDP groups or user groups. Click on Save.

Note: It’s not possible to manage MCP server or tool access on the Pro, Business+ or Enterprise Select subscriptions.