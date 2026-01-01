By default, members of your Enterprise organisation can access Slack from any IP address. Configure an IP address allowlist of approved ranges (such as your office or an approved VPN) to restrict access to Slack from any other IPs.

Note: Adding an allowlist will sign people out immediately if they’re accessing Slack from other IP addresses.



Configure your IP allowlist

From your desktop, click on your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, select Security, then select Security settings. Next to IP allowlist, click Edit. Tick the box next to Enable IP allowlist for this organisation, then enter IP ranges, or click Upload CSV to add addresses in bulk. Click on Save.

Note: IT administrators can also prevent signing in to unapproved Slack workspaces or orgs on their network.