Slack City Tour Encore
AI is transforming productivity across industries, creating a more efficient and innovative future of work. Catch up on our Slack City Tour in Europe and explore the transformative power of AI—with our top sessions on demand
AI unpacked: Productivity at work
Learn how we’re harnessing artificial intelligence to help you unlock the full potential of your knowledge in SlackWatch now
Sales productivity unleashed: How Salesforce Sweden uses Slack
Hear how to harness the power of the No. 1 CRM in Slack to accelerate sales and close more deals as a teamWatch now
How saas.group supercharges operations with Slack
Gain insights into the unique business model of SaaS Group and the role of Slack in maintaining cohesion among acquired companiesWatch now
How Bolt navigates automation and AI with Slack
Explore how Bolt harnesses the power of Slack and AI to overcome obstacles, automate workflows, and build a global culture of productivity.Watch now
Transforming customer service with Slack and Salesforce
Embark on a transformative demo showcasing Volvo's innovative use of Slack and Service Cloud to redefine customer careWatch now
Energising change with Ovo group: A sustainability journey with Slack
Dive into insights on AI integration, user experience, and Ovo's journey to zero carbon living.Watch now
How automation powers collaboration at JustEat
Learn about Just Eat's innovative way to use automation to address business challengesWatch now