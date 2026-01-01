Keychain is a password management app for macOS. The Slack desktop app uses Keychain to store your account information.

To grant Keychain access to Slack, click Allow or Always Allow (for fewer requests) when you’re prompted by macOS.

Note: Clicking Deny won’t stop Slack from starting, but it might break features that depend on Keychain.

💡 More information on Keychain Access can be found at Apple Support.