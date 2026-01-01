By default, all members can edit and delete their own messages, but it is possible to change these permissions. Here’s what can be adjusted:

Tip: Restricting the ability to edit or delete messages may impact how members communicate. Consider the pros and cons of editing and deleting for your team's needs.

Choose when to allow message editing

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Workspace owners and admins can choose when to allow message editing: anytime, never or up to a certain timeframe. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Message editing , click Expand . Use the drop-down menu to choose when members can edit messages. Click Save . Org level Org owners and org admins can choose when to allow message editing: anytime, never or up to a certain timeframe. This policy will apply to every workspace in the org. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Settings in the left sidebar, then select Organisation policies. Click on the Permissions tab. Next to Message editing , click Add policy or Edit . Choose when members can edit messages , then click Save policy.

Workspace level If an org policy hasn't been set, workspace owners and workspace admins can choose when to allow message editing: anytime, never or up to a certain timeframe. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Workspace settings. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Message editing , click Expand . Use the drop-down menu to choose when members can edit messages. Click Save.

Note: If you select Never, this change will immediately take effect, and members will no longer be able to edit their messages.

Choose who can delete their messages

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Workspace owners can choose which role types can delete their messages. This permission will also affect who can unsend messages. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Select Roles & permissions in the left sidebar. Click the three dots icon next to Delete own messages , then select Edit permission . Tick or untick the boxes to choose who can delete messages, then select Save. Org level Org owners can choose which role types can delete their own messages (this permission will also affect who can unsend messages). They can also decide whether to apply this policy to the entire organisation or to allow individual workspaces to edit this permission. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Roles & permissions in the left sidebar, then select Account types. Click the three dots icon next to Delete own messages , then select Edit permission . Tick or untick the boxes to decide who can delete their messages. You can also decide whether individual workspaces can edit this permission. Select Save.

Workspace level If org owners allow, workspace owners can decide for their workspace which role types can delete their messages. This permission will also affect who can unsend messages. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Workspace settings. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Select Roles & permissions in the left sidebar. Click the three dots icon next to Delete own messages , then select Edit permission . Next to Message editing & deletion , click on Expand . Tick or untick the boxes to choose who can delete messages, then select Save.