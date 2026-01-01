Follow this guide to set up your new Slack Enterprise organisation. When you sign in to your new organisation for the first time, you can choose to either migrate an existing workspace into the org to automatically apply a close copy of its settings to your org, or start from scratch to configure each setting manually.



Migrate an existing workspace

Step 1: Request to migrate an existing workspace

If you're upgrading to an Enterprise subscription from a different Slack subscription, you can easily replicate your workspace setup by migrating it into your new organisation.

Bear in mind: Only one migrated workspace’s settings can be copied to your org. If you have multiple workspaces to add to, migrate the one with your preferred settings first, then continue to migrate additional workspaces.

Send migration request Cancel migration request Sign in to your existing Slack workspace, and locate your existing workspace URL and workspace ID. Sign in to your new organisation, then click Set up your organisation. Click Apply settings from a workspace (requires migration), then enter the existing workspace ID and URL. Click Get started to send a migration request to the primary owner of the existing workspace. The primary owner will need to sign in to the workspace to approve the request. Once the migration request is approved, return to your organisation to continue the setup. To cancel a migration request, please get in touch with our Support team.



Step 2: Edit your organisation’s details

To proceed with the migration, the primary owner from the migrating workspace needs to approve your request to migrate. While you wait for approval, you can configure some basic settings in your organisation to prepare for the migration.

In the left sidebar, click Set up your org. Next to Update your organisation’s details, click Edit details. Enter a name, domain and upload an icon, then click Save.



Step 3: Add org owners

To allow others to assist with setup, you can add them as an org owner. If you’d like to skip this step, click Mark complete. You can always add org owners after the migration.

In the left sidebar, click Set up your org. Under Add org owners, click Contact Slack and let us know the email address(es) of anyone that you’d like to make an org owner. Click Mark complete.



Step 4: Configure single sign-on (SSO)

Setting up SSO is required on Enterprise subscriptions. To avoid locking users out of Slack after the migration, take special care to ensure that user email addresses in your identity provider (IDP) match the email address used on their Slack account in the workspace that you’re migrating.

In the left sidebar, click Set up your org. Next to Set up SSO (single sign-on), click Review SSO settings. Enter your SSO details, then click Test configuration. If you need help configuring SSO, review our guide for SAML single sign-on. Once the test is successful, click Confirm update.



Step 5: Schedule your migration

Once the request to migrate has been approved and you’ve completed the required org setup, schedule a time to migrate your existing workspace into your new org. If you change your mind, you can cancel or reschedule the migration at any time.

Schedule migration Cancel migration In the left sidebar, click Set up your org. Next to Schedule your migration, click Schedule migration. Select a date from the drop-down menu, then choose an available time. Select a specific start time, then click Schedule migration In the left sidebar, click Set up your org to continue setting up your organisation. In the left sidebar, click Set up your org. Next to Schedule your migration, click Manage. Select either Reschedule migration or Cancel scheduled time.



Start from scratch

If you don’t have an existing workspace to migrate, or if you’d prefer to set up your organisation without applying settings from an existing workspace, follow the steps below.

Sign in to your new organisation, then click Set up your organisation. Click Set up as a brand new organisation, then select Use default organisation settings. Click Get started, then click Continue. From the Admin dashboard, you can configure your org settings using the left sidebar, then migrate an existing workspace into your org.



Next steps

Once you’ve migrated a workspace into your org, you can continue to customise the settings to suit your company’s needs. Browse the articles below to learn more.

Continue building your org

Configure security preferences

Manage your organisation