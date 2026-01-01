Org Owners and Org Admins can oversee their Slack Enterprise organization from the admin dashboard — a one-stop shop to manage settings, members, channels and more for all the workspaces in an Enterprise org.



How to access the admin dashboard

From your desktop, click your organization name in the top left.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings.

You’ll be taken to the admin dashboard in a new page in your browser. Click the items in the left sidebar to expand the sections and find available settings.



A quick tour

Here’s an overview of some of the actions you can take in each section of the admin dashboard. Keep in mind that anything you configure in the admin dashboard will apply to every workspace in your org. To manage something for a specific workspace, visit Manage a workspace in your Enterprise organization instead.



Organization

Manage workspaces, apps, and migrations:



People

Set up member accounts and IDP groups:



Channels

Add members, edit workspaces, manage posting permissions, and more for all the channels in your org:



Slack Connect

Adjust settings for channels and direct messages (DMs) you use to work with people from other companies:



Billing

Review a summary of your billing information and create a billable members report:

Note: For additional invoicing information or to make any changes to your billing, please reach out to your Slack Account Executive.



Analytics

Use data to understand more about the messages, channels, and members in your org:



Security

Configure your single sign-on and mobile security settings, export content, and create information barriers:



Settings

Manage organization settings, permissions for specific features, message and file retention, and system roles: