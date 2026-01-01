Set the default language of a workspace or organization
Set the default language of a workspace or organization
Select the default language for members of your Slack workspace or Enterprise organization. Email invitations and SCIM-synced profiles will display in the default language, but everything else in Slack will be determined by members’ individual language preferences.
Free, Pro, and Business+ plans
Enterprise plans
Workspace Owners and Admins can set the default language for their workspace using the steps below.
From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
Select Workspace settings from the menu.
Next to Workspace Language, click Expand.
Select a language from the menu.
Click Save.
Org Owners and Org Admins can set the default language for workspaces in their Enterprise organization using the steps below. The default language will apply to any new members or workspaces added to the organization, but it won't override members' changes to their individual language preferences.
From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.
Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings.
From the left sidebar, select Settings.
Click Organization Info.
Next to Default language, click Edit.
Choose a language from the menu.
Click Save to finish.
Note: Workspace Owners and Admins can also override the default language, but members will still see most of Slack in their preferred language.