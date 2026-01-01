Set the default language of a workspace or organisation
Set the default language of a workspace or organisation
Select the default language for members of your Slack workspace or Enterprise organisation. Email invitations and SCIM-synced profiles will display in the default language, but everything else in Slack will be determined by members’ individual language preferences.
Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions
Enterprise subscriptions
Workspace owners and admins can set the default language for their workspace using the steps below.
From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
Select Workspace settings from the menu.
Next to Workspace language, click Expand.
Select a language from the menu.
Click on Save.
Org owners and org admins can set the default language for workspaces in their Enterprise organisation using the steps below. The default language will apply to any new members or workspaces added to the organisation, but it won't override members' changes to their individual language preferences.
From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings.
From the left sidebar, select Settings.
Click Organisation info.
Next to Default language, click Edit.
Choose a language from the menu.
Click Save to finish.
Note: Workspace owners and admins can also override the default language, but members will still see most of Slack in their preferred language.