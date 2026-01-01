Your profile & preferences
Adjust your profile and preferences to make Slack work just for you.
Set your Enter key preference
Depending on the preference that you set, pressing the Enter key on your desktop will either send a message or start a new line in Slack. Use the steps below to change this preference at any time.
Choose your Enter key preference
- Click your profile picture in the sidebar.
- Select Preferences.
- Choose Advanced.
- Under When writing a message, press Enter to, select your preference.
Tip: If you choose Send the message, you can use Shift+Enter to start a new line. If you choose Start a new line, you can use ⌘+Enter (Mac) or Ctrl+Enter (Windows/Linux) to send the message.
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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