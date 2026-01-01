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Canvases: Take notes and align on tasks
What you’ll learn in two minutes or less: How to use a canvas to keep track of important information between you and a colleague.
Organise priorities and collaborate on action items from a direct message conversation.
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Go for it!
- Open a direct message with your colleague.
- Click the canvas icon in the conversation header.
- In the canvas, add meeting notes, to-do lists, links to resources – or any information that makes it easier to work together.
Here's an example of what this could look like:
Nice one!
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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