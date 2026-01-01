To help you stay on top of changes made to canvases added to channel and DM headers, we'll send a message to the conversation when someone makes an edit.

Canvas update messages

When we'll send a message

We’ll send a message to the conversation when the edits to a canvas added to a tab in a channel or DM include the following:

A new heading or new paragraph is added.

An item is added to a numbered or bulleted list.

A checklist item is marked as complete.

Note: Once you’ve stopped making edits to the canvas, we’ll wait five minutes before sending a message to the conversation.



When we won’t send a message

To reduce clutter, we'll combine the following edits into the most recently sent message instead of sending a new one:

Additional edits made within four hours of your last edit.

An edit made by someone else within four hours of your last edit.

Edits made when no other messages have been sent in the conversation since the canvas was last edited.



Manage canvas update messages

Mute canvas update messages

If you’d like to prevent edits from sending a message to the conversation, you can mute the update messages.

From your desktop, right-click on a canvas tab in the conversation header. Select Don't post canvas updates to channel, then click Save.



Resume canvas update messages

When you un-mute update messages, you’ll turn canvas update messages back on for everyone in the conversation.

From your desktop, right-click on a canvas tab in the conversation header. Select Post canvas updates to channel.

Note: On channels that have posting permissions enabled, updates to the canvases in tabs won't be sent to the channel.