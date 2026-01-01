Change the default font in Slack to change how all messages and text appear to you.

Note: Changing the font in Slack is only available on desktop, and is limited to Latin-based languages.

Choose a font

When you change the font in Slack, your selection will apply to the desktop app and to Slack in a browser. If you’re a member of multiple workspaces, you can adjust the font in each of them.

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences from the menu, then select Appearance. Under Font, select an option from the drop-down menu. Click the close icon to return to Slack.

Want to change your font size? You can adjust your zoom level in Slack to increase or decrease the size of your text.