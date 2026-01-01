Workspace owners and workspace admins can manage pending invitations and invitation links for their workspace.

Note: Invitations and invitation links will expire after 30 days.



Manage pending invitations

You can resend or extend invitations to give invited members more time to accept. If you change your mind, you can also delete an invitation to prevent an invited member from accepting it.

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click People. Click Invitations. Select the Pending tab at the top of the page. Next to the invitation that you’d like to manage, click Extend invitation, Resend invitation or Delete invitation.



Manage invitation links

You can view all invitation links for your workspace, including who set them up and when they were created. You can also deactivate any that you no longer want to be in use, or renew expired links if you’d like to keep using them.

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click People. Click Invitations. Select the Invitation links tab at the top of the page to view the active links for your workspace. You can then click Deactivate next to any link that you’d like to disable.