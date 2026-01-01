What you’ll learn in two minutes or less: How to connect your Google or Outlook calendar to Slack so you can spend less time coordinating meetings.



By adding a calendar app to Slack, you can schedule meetings and invite people that you work with without having to leave your workspace. The calendar app will show you available time slots and recommend the best time for your event.

Go for it!

Install the Outlook Calendar or Google Calendar app to Slack. From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. Click Apps, then search for and select the app that you added to open it. From the app’s Home tab, click Connect an account if you haven’t already, or select Create an event to start scheduling a meeting.

Learn more: Visit our articles about Outlook Calendar and Google Calendar.