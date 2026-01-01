The ins and outs of working in Slack channels
9 blog posts to help you break into a new, more collaborative way of working
Tips for setting up your channels
Slack channels can be organized by team, project, office location, individual sales accounts or anything else relevant to you. Use the articles below as inspiration for how you might begin to create your own.
Productive ways to work in Slack channels
More channels in your Slack workspace doesn’t mean more work, particularly if you keep them on topic and organized. Here are a few lessons for bringing more types of work into Slack channels—and keeping conversation orderly as your channels grow.
The 5 essential Slack channels you didn’t know your team needed
Ideas for improving communication and culture
How to collaborate in sizable channels
Tips for thoughtfully working with large groups in Slack—and minimizing distractions in the process
Assign and complete: How to run a triage channel
Set up and manage your own system to prioritize inbound requests, right inside of Slack
How our teams use Slack channels
Not surprisingly, nearly all our work at Slack happens in Slack, and we’re always learning how to best set up a workspace for particular jobs or teams. The posts below highlight a few of our lessons learned.
How channels extend the reach of internal communications
Keeping everyone in the know at a growing company is a tall task. Our internal comms team shares tips for simplifying that work in Slack
Transforming the way we work with outside organizations
Channels are our home base for connecting with customers, industry peers and external partners
How channels power our sales team
An inside look at the many ways channels and integrations with Salesforce help our team close deals and serve our customers