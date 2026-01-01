Teammates working together
COLLECTION

The ins and outs of working in Slack channels

9 blog posts to help you break into a new, more collaborative way of working

Teammates working together
Getting started

Tips for setting up your channels

Slack channels can be organized by team, project, office location, individual sales accounts or anything else relevant to you. Use the articles below as inspiration for how you might begin to create your own.

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Six ways that channels can transform your work

A closer look at one of Slack’s fundamental features

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You just joined a project in Slack—now what?

A guide to quickly getting up to speed when you’re brought into a project mid-flight

Level up

Productive ways to work in Slack channels

More channels in your Slack workspace doesn’t mean more work, particularly if you keep them on topic and organized. Here are a few lessons for bringing more types of work into Slack channels—and keeping conversation orderly as your channels grow.

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The 5 essential Slack channels you didn’t know your team needed

Ideas for improving communication and culture

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How to collaborate in sizable channels

Tips for thoughtfully working with large groups in Slack—and minimizing distractions in the process

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Assign and complete: How to run a triage channel

Set up and manage your own system to prioritize inbound requests, right inside of Slack

Slack on Slack

How our teams use Slack channels

Not surprisingly, nearly all our work at Slack happens in Slack, and we’re always learning how to best set up a workspace for particular jobs or teams. The posts below highlight a few of our lessons learned.

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How channels extend the reach of internal communications

Keeping everyone in the know at a growing company is a tall task. Our internal comms team shares tips for simplifying that work in Slack

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Transforming the way we work with outside organizations

Channels are our home base for connecting with customers, industry peers and external partners

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How channels power our sales team

An inside look at the many ways channels and integrations with Salesforce help our team close deals and serve our customers