Workspace administration
Learn how to manage your Slack workspace or Enterprise org.
Supported billing currencies
When you create a workspace, Slack will detect your location and use this to determine your billing currency. Read more about the currencies we support below, and check out our pricing guide.
Supported currencies
We offer pricing and billing for the following currencies:
- British pounds
- Euros
- Indian rupee
- Japanese yen
- U.S. dollars
Change your currency
If you're being billed in the wrong currency (based on those we offer), we'd be happy to see how we can help. Workspace Owners should contact our Support team for further information.
Any changes made to your workspace's billing currency will be reflected at the time of your next billing cycle.
Tip: Workspace Owners can review changes and download statements from the History tab on your Billing page.
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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