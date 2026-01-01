When you create a workspace, Slack will detect your location and use this to determine your billing currency. Read more about the currencies we support below, and check out our pricing guide.



Supported currencies

We offer pricing and billing for the following currencies:

British pounds

Euros

Indian rupee

Japanese yen

U.S. dollars



Change your currency

If you're being billed in the wrong currency (based on those we offer), we'd be happy to see how we can help. Workspace Owners should contact our Support team for further information.

Any changes made to your workspace's billing currency will be reflected at the time of your next billing cycle.

Tip: Workspace Owners can review changes and download statements from the History tab on your Billing page.