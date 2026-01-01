Workspace administration
Learn how to manage your Slack workspace or Enterprise org.
Manage custom list template settings
By default, all members in your workspace or Enterprise organization can create custom list templates for others to use. Owners and admins can restrict this permission to certain roles.
Choose who can create list templates
Pro and Business+ plans
Enterprise plans
- From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
- Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Roles & permissions.
- From the Account types page, click the three dots icon next to Create list templates for a team.
- Click Edit permission.
- Choose which roles can create list templates.
- Click Save.
- From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.
- Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings.
- Click Roles & permissions and select Account types.
- Click the three dots icon next to Create list templates for a team, then select Edit permission.
- Choose which roles can create list templates.
- Click Save.
Who can use this feature?
-
Workspace Owners/Admins (Pro and Business+ plans) and Org Owners/Admins (Enterprise plans)
- Available on paid plans
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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