If you've created a list your teammates might also benefit from using, turn it into a template to share with others in your workspace or Enterprise organization. You can also keep list templates private so they’re only visible to you.



How it works

Create a list, then convert it to a template. Any items in the list will populate the template, so you may want to remove any that don’t work as example items.

Share your template with others in your workspace or org so they can use it.

Note: It’s not currently possible to create, share, or use list templates on the Slack mobile apps.



Create a custom list template

To create a custom template, you’ll need to convert an existing list. Once you convert the list to a template, you’ll be able to search for it anytime you need to use it.

From a list, click the three dots icon, then select Convert to a template. Click Convert to Template.



Share a list template

When you convert a list to a template, only people with the link can access it. You can adjust your template’s access permissions to allow more people in your workspace or Enterprise org to use or edit it.



From a list template, click Share in the top-right corner. To manage access for your whole workspace or org, click Only invited people can access and select Anyone in [organization] can view or Anyone in [organization] can edit. Once the changes are saved, the updated version will be available immediately.

• Those with Can view access can use your template to create a list.

• Those with Can edit access can use and make changes to the template. To manage access for certain people or channels, search for and select their names. Click the drop-down menu next to a person or channel and select Can view or Can edit to decide how the template should be shared, then click Share.

Tip: To prevent people with Can edit access to your template from sharing it with others, follow the steps in Manage list sharing settings.



Edit a list template

You, and anyone else with Can edit access, can edit a list template.



From your desktop, click Files in the sidebar. Click Lists. Next to Templates, select See all. Search for or select the template you’d like to edit. Make your changes. Edits will be saved automatically.



Revert a template to a list

Anyone with Can edit access can revert a template to a list so that it’s no longer available for use as a template.



From the list template, click the three dots icon, then select Revert template to a list. Click Revert to List to confirm.