Slack’s products, services, software, and technologies are subject to U.S. economic sanctions regulations and may be subject to U.S. export control restrictions. You are responsible for complying with any local laws in your jurisdiction that may impact your right to import, export, or use Slack’s products, services, software, and technologies.

Below is Slack’s Export Control Classification Matrix. Each item listed on the Matrix has a respective Export Control Classification Number (“ECCN”), a license exception, and a Commodity Classification Automated Tracking System (“CCATS”) number, per the United States Department of Commerce’s Export Administration Regulations (“EAR”).

Slack makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy or reliability of the classifications listed in this Matrix. Any use of such classifications by the user, is without recourse to Slack and is at the users’ own risk. Slack is in no way responsible for any damages whether direct, consequential, incidental, or otherwise, suffered by the user as a result of using or relying upon such classifications, for any purpose whatsoever.

Product name ECCN License Exception CCATS Slack iOS mobile application 5D992.c Mass market G162583 Slack Android mobile application 5D992.c Mass market G162583 Slack Windows Desktop Application 5D992.c Mass market G162583 Slack Mac desktop application 5D992.c Mass market G162583



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