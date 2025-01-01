Industry
Media
Company size
Medium-sized
Stories on
- Engineering
- IT
- Marketing
- Operations
- Sales
- Service
IT
With Slack’s Workflow Builder, Canva’s finance team turns to async standups and saves 63.75 hours a week
Read story
"With Workflow Builder, the Finance team now spends 5 minutes per week updating their status. The total time savings per week is 63.75 hours across the team, which we’re able to spend focusing on the impactful projects that add value for our team and community around the globe."