Engineering

How Stripe accelerates work with automations in Slack, Sales Cloud and Slack Sales Elevate

‘Slack allows us to automate work in a world that doesn’t have the same human-resources capacities that it used to’.

Jonathan CarterManager of Corporate Engineering Automations and Integrations
Sales

Stripe’s sales reps forge meaningful client relationships with Slack Connect

“Historically, the gold standard of a deep relationship in sales was getting the person on text. Now the gold standard is getting them into a Slack channel.”

Jeanne DeWitt GrosserHead of Americas Revenue and Growth
A Stripe client and their customer engaging over a sale