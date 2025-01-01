Different colour pencils drawing arrows
Webinar

Driving results with Enterprise Grid

25 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Business decision makers
  • Enterprise Grid
  • Technology professionals

Meet Enterprise Grid, our solution for helping large, complex or security-conscious organisations work with the agility of smaller companies. Join C-suite leaders as they share how they rolled out Slack organisation-wide—and the promising results that followed.

Featured speakers:

Violaine YziquelSr. Manager, Customer Success, Slack
Jörg BaldzerLead IT Infrastructure, FREE NOW

