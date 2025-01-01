How to use Slack and Salesforce to win new deals and deliver better customer service

Feeling the squeeze to grow your small business while juggling a million things? Communication getting messy as your team expands?

Join us to see how Slack and Starter Suite can be the ultimate toolkit for landing more deals and making your customers rave. We’ll cut through the fluff and show you exactly how these tools work together to boost your team’s efficiency and keep everyone on the same page.

Things you’ll learn: What Starter Suite is and how it helps you deliver successful customer outcomes.

What makes Starter Suite a great fit for your business, especially compared to alternatives.

How to use Slack channels directly within Starter Suite to have your data and your dialogue side-by-side (no tab switching... we mean it!)

Featured speakers: