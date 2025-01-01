Webinar

How to use Slack and Salesforce to win new deals and deliver better customer service

See how Slack and Starter Suite are the ultimate toolkit for landing more deals and delighting your customers.

40 min

    Feeling the squeeze to grow your small business while juggling a million things? Communication getting messy as your team expands?

    Join us to see how Slack and Starter Suite can be the ultimate toolkit for landing more deals and making your customers rave. We’ll cut through the fluff and show you exactly how these tools work together to boost your team’s efficiency and keep everyone on the same page.

    Featured speakers:

    Alana CutlerSenior Director, Product Management, Salesforce
    Brett GrossfeldSenior Manager, Product Marketing, Salesforce
    Ross GordonSenior Manager, Product Marketing, Slack

