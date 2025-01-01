Books and plant beside laptop
Hybrid work is here to stay

The traditional 9 to 5 job is gone and a new hybrid way of working has emerged

Cal Henderson, CTO and Co-Founder of Slack sat down with Sarah Cannon, Partner at Index Ventures at the Economist’s Innovation at Work Week to discuss why we don’t need to go back to the way we were working.

Through the crisis we’ve uncovered solutions to adapt to this new way of working– distributed teams, flexible work days– all while staying connected with best in class productivity tools. What will the future of this new hybrid work look like? How will organisations adjust their processes and tools? Will this new way stick or will we revert back to a traditional workforce again when allowed back to the office?

Research and findings from ‘Future Forum,’ a new consortium that Slack is incubating, will help companies assess the data and analysis needed to navigate the new world of work.

Sarah CannonPartner, Index Ventures
Cal HendersonCTO & Co-founder Slack, Salesforce

