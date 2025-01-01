Webinar

How to Build AI Agents for Slack with Agentforce

Learn how to launch agents fast with templates, customise workflows with actions, and apply real-world best practices from Salesforce.

45 min

    Ready to bring agentic AI into the flow of work? In this webinar, we’ll show you how to build and launch powerful Slack agents using Agentforce. You’ll learn how to get started quickly with agent templates, customise agent capabilities with Slack Actions, and connect your agents to the data and tools your teams use every day.

    We’ll also share what we’ve learned as Customer Zero at Salesforce—including a behind-the-scenes look at how our Sales Agent was built and rolled out internally. Whether you’re designing your first agent or looking to scale across departments, this session will give you actionable guidance and real examples to help you build smarter, faster.

    Featured speakers:

    Kelsey CollinsSenior Product Marketing Manager, Slack
    Lauren NielsenSenior Technical Product Marketing Manager, Slack
    Jenny TranSr. Director, Product Management (Sales Productivity & AI), Salesforce
    Melissa ChanDirector, Product Management, Salesforce

