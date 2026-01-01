If you’re using a free workspace, there are specific usage limits to be aware of. Keep reading to learn more about message, file, data retention and app installation limits.

Tip: Upgrading to a paid subscription will remove message, file and app limits, plus provide more data retention options.



Usage limits

Message and file visibility limit

You can view and search messages and files from the last 90 days. Files include things such as clips, PDFs, documents, images, screenshots, and audio and video files. When your workspace reaches the visibility limit, Slack will start hiding messages and files older than 90 days to make room for new ones.

You can view and search messages and files from the last 90 days. Files include things such as clips, PDFs, documents, images, screenshots, and audio and video files. When your workspace reaches the visibility limit, Slack will start hiding messages and files older than 90 days to make room for new ones. High-volume message limit

The free version of Slack restricts use for storage and spam, and you may be prevented from sending too many messages or files in a short period of time. If you’re having trouble sending new messages, we recommend that you review your apps, bots and other systems that may be sending a high volume of messages.

The free version of Slack restricts use for storage and spam, and you may be prevented from sending too many messages or files in a short period of time. If you’re having trouble sending new messages, we recommend that you review your apps, bots and other systems that may be sending a high volume of messages. Data retention

workspace owners can use basic data retention settings: either keep all messages and files for one year, or delete them after 90 days. If you choose to delete messages and files after 90 days, this will automatically delete any that become hidden by the message and file limit. Starting 26th August 2024, Customer Data – such as messages and file history – older than one year may be deleted on a rolling basis from workspaces on the free subscription, following the terms described in the Main Services Agreement and Trust and Compliance Documentation.

workspace owners can use basic data retention settings: either keep all messages and files for one year, or delete them after 90 days. If you choose to delete messages and files after 90 days, this will automatically delete any that become hidden by the message and file limit. Starting 26th August 2024, Customer Data – such as messages and file history – older than one year may be deleted on a rolling basis from workspaces on the free subscription, following the terms described in the Main Services Agreement and Trust and Compliance Documentation. App installation limit

You can add up to ten third-party or custom apps. If your workspace reaches the app and integration limit, you can uninstall apps to make space for new ones.

Tip: If you’re considering downgrading from a paid subscription to a free workspace, review our guide on feature limitations on the free version of Slack to understand how your experience may be impacted.