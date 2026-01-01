As you consider whether to change from a paid plan to the free version of Slack, or whether you'll upgrade when your trial ends, use this guide to understand how your access to features will change and how that may impact the way you manage projects, work with external partners, and automate your work.

Tip: Members in your workspace might be using paid features more than you realize. Before making the decision to change plans, check with your team to learn how they'll be impacted.



Message and file history

You can search your message and file history for all the conversations you have access to, and find decisions that have been made about past projects or files that have been shared during meetings.

On the free version of Slack, you’ll be limited to the most recent 90 days of message and file history, and all data in your workspace that's more than one year old will be deleted. When you upgrade, your messages and files beyond the 90-day limit will be revealed. Review your workspace analytics before you downgrade for an overview of how many messages and files will be hidden by the 90-day limit, and how much data will be permanently deleted after a year on the free version of Slack.

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace analytics from the menu. From the Overview tab, click Last 28 days and choose a range if you'd like. Scroll to Where conversations happen to see how many messages are in your workspace, and when they were sent. To review the data outside of Slack, click Export.

Note: Starting August 26, 2024, we'll begin deleting messages and files more than one year old from free workspaces. Learn more about these changes in our FAQ.

Custom sections

Custom sections let members of your workspace group channels and direct messages (DMs) in the sidebar into sections that work best for them. When you downgrade to the free version, the conversations that members of your workspace have organized into custom sections will be reorganized into one of three default sections: Channels, DMs, and Starred.

Note: Custom sections are unique to everyone who uses Slack. Members of your workspace might be using custom sections to organize their conversations, even if you aren't.

See an example

Group huddles

Group discussions for project kickoffs and brainstorming sessions with your entire team can happen at the click of a button with group huddles, no third-party voice or video software required.

Once you downgrade from a paid plan, you’ll be limited to one-on-one huddles in DMs.

Tip: Start a group huddle in a project channel to lead a meeting, and add notes in the huddle thread to keep details and action items all in one place.

Slack Connect

With Slack Connect, you can collaborate with external organizations who also use Slack, without leaving your workspace.

Once you're on the free version, Slack Connect channels will disconnect, and you’ll be limited to working with external partners one-on-one, in DMs. Check to see which companies you’re working with in channels by reviewing your External Connections before you downgrade.

From your desktop, click Directories at the top of your sidebar. Click External. Click on a company name to review the channels you collaborate in.

Guest accounts

Guest accounts allow you to invite external people to your workspace and limit their access to specific channels. They're perfect for working with contractors who don't have their own Slack workspace, but shouldn't have access to every conversation in yours.

Upon downgrading to the free version, any existing guest accounts will be deactivated. To keep working with your guests, you'll need to reactivate them as full members, giving them access to your entire workspace. Check how many guest accounts your team is using from the admin dashboard:

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click People. Click Filter, then check the boxes next to Multi-Channel Guest and Single-Channel Guest.

Canvases

You can create canvases to keep lightweight documents easily accessible in Slack — think project outlines, to-do lists, and meeting agendas. Canvases reduce the need to switch between the different programs you use to do your work.

When you downgrade, the canvases in your workspace will be converted to read-only and you won’t be able to create new ones.

Browse Canvases to view canvases you have access to, and remember that there may also be canvases in your workspace that haven’t been shared with you.

From your desktop, click Files in the sidebar. Click Canvases. Search for a specific canvas, or select one from the list to view it.

See an example

Lists

Lists are a task management tool that you can use to collaborate on project work, create team priorities, triage requests from channels in Slack, and more. When you downgrade, you’ll no longer have access lists.

When you downgrade, the lists in your workspace will be converted to read-only and you won’t be able to create new ones.

Browse Lists to view lists you have access to, and remember that others in your workspace may be using lists they haven't shared with you.

From your desktop, click Files in the sidebar. Click Lists. Search for a specific list, or select one from the list to open it.

See an example

Custom user groups

User groups make it easier to send notifications or communicate with entire teams — just like an email distribution list.

On the free version, everyone will be removed from user groups and you won’t be able to create new ones. Check which user groups exist in your workspace from the People tab.

From your desktop, click Directories at the top of the sidebar. Click User Groups. Type a team name, project, or department in the search field. Click on a group to view its members.

Single sign-on and authentication

If you've set up OAuth with Google or SAML single sign-on (SSO), your members will need to add a password to sign in to Slack going forward.

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Security. Click SSO & authentication and review your single sign-on settings.

Note: Customers on the free version of Slack who have connected a Salesforce org to Slack can use SSO.



Workflow Builder

Workflows give your team time back by taking routine processes and automating them.

Existing workflows will stop working when you downgrade, and you won’t be able to create new ones. Routine tasks like submitting and triaging Help Desk requests, collecting feedback after a meeting or sending weekly recurring messages will need to be completed manually. Review the workflows your team uses regularly from the workflow dashboard.

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace. Click Workflows in the left sidebar, then click Filter to view only published workflows.

See an example

Apps and integrations

On the free version of Slack, you’ll be limited to 10 third-party or custom app installations. If you use more than this, you’ll need to uninstall some apps to make space for new ones. You can see which apps are installed in your workspace in the Slack Marketplace.

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Apps and workflows from the menu to open the Slack Marketplace. Click Installed Apps in the left sidebar.

Tip: See which apps members of the Slack Community are putting to use in their own workspaces on the Slack Community Forum.

More features only available on paid plans

Downgrading will also remove your access to the following paid features:

Slack's paid plans are designed for you to do your best work, with features specific to collaboration and productivity. If you choose to downgrade but change your mind later, you can upgrade your workspace at any time.

Questions about changing plans? Get in touch — we'd love to help!