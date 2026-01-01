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Automations: Schedule recurring messages in a channel
What you'll learn in 5 minutes or less: How to schedule recurring messages in a channel so you can send reminders, set up daily stand-ups, or keep project updates organized.
Go for it! Start with a workflow template
- From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar.
- From Workflows, select Templates.
- Select the Send a scheduled message template.
Step 1: Set a schedule for your message
- The template is set up to send a recurring message in a channel on a schedule. To specify the schedule, click the first pencil icon.
- Edit the date and time you want the workflow to start, and choose a frequency.
- Click Save.
Step 2: Edit your message and where to send it
- To edit the message and the channel where the recurring message will be sent, click the second pencil icon.
- Type the channel's name in the first field and select it from the list. Then, customize the message in the Add a message field.
- Click Save.
Step 3: Finish up
- Click Finish Up, then give your workflow a name and click Next.
- Add workflow managers and edit permissions if you'd like, then click Publish.
- Your workflow is published! To learn more about workflows and to find help, click the question mark icon in Slack.
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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