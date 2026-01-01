What you'll learn in 5 minutes or less: How to schedule recurring messages in a channel so you can send reminders, set up daily stand-ups, or keep project updates organized.

Go for it! Start with a workflow template

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows, select Templates. Select the Send a scheduled message template.

Step 1: Set a schedule for your message

The template is set up to send a recurring message in a channel on a schedule. To specify the schedule, click the first pencil icon. Edit the date and time you want the workflow to start, and choose a frequency. Click Save.

Step 2: Edit your message and where to send it

To edit the message and the channel where the recurring message will be sent, click the second pencil icon. Type the channel's name in the first field and select it from the list. Then, customize the message in the Add a message field. Click Save.

Step 3: Finish up