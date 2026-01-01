Members can set their status in Slack to let others know what they're up to or share their availability. Workspace owners and admins can customise the suggested status options that members can choose from.

Tips for creating status suggestions

Select an emoji that illustrates each status clearly.

Keep statuses short so that members can add to them if needed. Also, avoid acronyms, terms and phrases that aren't familiar to everyone.

Choose reasonable time frames so that statuses don't clear too soon.



Set default status suggestions

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Hover over Edit workspace, then select Statuses. Select the default status suggestions. Click on Save. From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Customise. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Click the Statuses tab. Select the default status suggestions. Click on Save.

Tip: You can use custom emoji for default status suggestions. Learn how to create and add custom emoji to Slack.