Members can set their status in Slack to let others know what they're up to or share their availability. Workspace Owners and Admins can customize the suggested status options that members can choose from.

Tips for creating status suggestions

Select an emoji that illustrates each status clearly.

Keep statuses short so members can add to them if needed. Also, avoid acronyms, terms, and phrases that aren't familiar to everyone.

Choose reasonable time frames so statuses don't clear too soon.



Set default status suggestions

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Hover over Edit workspace, then select Statuses. Select the default status suggestions. Click Save. From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Customize. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Click the Statuses tab. Select the default status suggestions. Click Save.

Tip: You can use custom emoji for default status suggestions. Learn how to create and add custom emoji to Slack.