System roles give organisations flexibility around managing Slack and allow admins to delegate administrative tasks to other members. You can assign one or more system roles to individual members (excluding guests and Frontline members) or to IDP groups. You can also choose whether members can manage administrative tasks for all or specific workspaces in your Enterprise organisation.

Need more flexibility with roles? In an Enterprise org, you can create custom roles to suit your needs.



Assign members to system roles

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Workspace owners on Pro can only assign members to the skills manager role. On Business+, workspace owners can assign individual members to the message activity manager, sales admin, skills manager and workflow admin system roles. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click Roles & permissions then select Roles. Next to the system role that you’d like to assign, click the three dots icon and select Assign people. Select members, then click Assign. Org level The org primary owner (and any org-level roles admins) can assign individual members to system roles. They can also decide if the members will be able to manage the entire org or specific workspaces: From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Roles & permissions, then select Roles. Next to the system role that you’d like to assign, click the three dots icon and select Assign people. Select members, then click Next. Choose whether these members will manage the org or specific workspaces, then click on Save. Note: Roles admins cannot assign other members to this role.

Workspace level Workspace primary owners (and any workspace-level roles admins) can assign individual members to system roles in workspaces that they manage: From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Workspace settings. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Click Roles & permissions in the left sidebar. Next to the system role that you’d like to assign, click the three dots icon and select Assign people. Select members, then click Assign.

Note: Members aren’t notified when system roles have been assigned.

Modify system roles

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Workspace Owners can revoke system roles they have assigned: From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage roles from the menu. Next to the system role that you’d like to modify, click the three dots icon and select View assigned people. Click the three dots icon next to a member’s name and select Revoke role. Click on Revoke. Org level The org primary owner (and any org-level roles admins) can edit and revoke system roles assigned to individuals: From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Roles & permissions, then select Roles. Next to the system role that you’d like to modify, click the three dots icon and select View assigned people. Click the three dots icon next to a member’s name. Click on Edit to make changes, or click on Revoke role to revoke a role. Click on Save or Revoke to confirm the change. Note: When you assign a role via an IDP group, it can only be revoked by modifying the role for the IDP group.

Workspace level Workspace primary owners (and any workspace-level roles admins) can revoke system roles. It’s not possible to modify system roles at the workspace level. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Workspace settings. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Click Roles & permissions in the left sidebar. Next to the system role that you’d like to modify, click the three dots icon and select View assigned people. Click the three dots icon next to a member’s name and select Revoke role. Click on Revoke.



Manage system roles using IDP groups

In an Enterprise org, you can assign and modify system roles using IDP groups.

Assign roles

The org primary owner (and any org-level Roles admins) can assign IDP groups to system roles. They can also decide if members of the IDP groups will be able to manage the entire org or specific workspaces:

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Roles & permissions, then select Roles. Next to the system role that you’d like to assign, click the three dots icon and select Assign groups. Select IDP groups to assign, then click on Next. Choose whether these members will manage the org or specific workspaces, then click on Save.

Revoke roles

The org primary owner (and any org-level Roles admins) can edit or revoke system roles assigned to IDP groups:

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Roles & permissions, then select Roles. Next to the system role that you’d like to modify, click the three dots icon and select View assigned groups. Click the three dots icon next to an IDP group. Click on Edit to make changes, or click on Revoke role to revoke a role. Click on Save or Revoke to confirm the change.