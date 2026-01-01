To ensure the safety and security of Slack, the use of our platform and APIs to build workflows, applications, bots, functionality, websites, products or services (an ‘Application’) is subject to the API Terms of Service, our Slack App Developer Policy and the restrictions set forth herein (collectively, the ‘Platform Guidelines’). We reserve the right to take any action that we deem necessary if an Application developed by you or any of your Authorised Users violates the letter or spirit of any of the Platform Guidelines.
Restricted uses
A workflow or application may not, and may not permit any third party to, create accounts with automation or register accounts in bulk, in each case without the prior written approval of Salesforce or Slack.
You may not use an Application in connection with peer-to-peer file sharing.
You may not directly or indirectly access or permit access to or use of an Application in a manner intended to avoid incurring fees.
You may not perform penetration testing or security scanning on your Application without prior consent from Salesforce or Slack.
You may not perform, and may not allow any third party to perform, load testing without first obtaining Salesforce's or Slack’s prior written consent (which may be given by email), as otherwise the load testing may be treated as denial-of-service attacks.
You may not use an Application to mine, or demonstrate proof of work for, any cryptocurrency or blockchain, including but not limited to Bitcoin.
The Discovery API may only be used for security and compliance purposes, e.g. e-discovery, archiving and data loss prevention (DLP).