To ensure the safety and security of Slack, the use of our platform and APIs to build workflows, applications, bots, functionality, websites, products or services (an ‘Application’) is subject to the API Terms of Service, our Slack App Developer Policy and the restrictions set forth herein (collectively, the ‘Platform Guidelines’). We reserve the right to take any action that we deem necessary if an Application developed by you or any of your Authorised Users violates the letter or spirit of any of the Platform Guidelines.



Restricted uses