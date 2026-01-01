A workflow makes everyday tasks in Slack easier for you and your team. Almost any task or process that you perform at work can be automated with our Workflow Builder tool.

In this tutorial, you'll learn about: Ways to use workflows

Building a workflow

Where to find existing workflows



Ways to use workflows

Workflows help simplify routine processes so you can spend less time on them. Here are a few simple ways to use workflows with your team:

Collect information Send reminders Create a simple form to collect ideas, feedback or requests from colleagues in Slack. Follow along using our video tutorial to try it. Set up recurring reminders to help you and your team stay on top of important tasks. Follow along using our video tutorial to try it.



Building a workflow

If you’re interested in building a workflow, you can start with a template or start from scratch:

Start with a template Start from scratch From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows, click Templates at the top of the page. Choose a template and click Set up. Follow the prompts to customise the template. When you’ve finished, click Finish up or Publish workflow. From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. Click New in the top right-hand corner and select Build workflow. Under Start the workflow..., click Choose an event. Select how your workflow will start from the list, and fill in additional information when prompted. Add steps to your workflow. When you’re done, click Finish Up near the top of the Workflow Builder window. Follow the prompts and click Publish when you're done.

Where to find existing workflows

If people on your team have already created workflows, you can find them from a few different places in Slack.

Workflow gallery Channels and canvases Search From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. From Workflows, browse existing workflows. Some workflows begin by clicking a link. Workflow links might be bookmarked in a channel or added to a canvas. You can find published workflows by searching for them in Slack.

Learn more: Take a look at these articles for detailed information about creating a new workflow in Slack and using AI to get started.