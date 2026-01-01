Using Slack
From channels to search, learn how Slack works from top to bottom.
Discover ways to use canvases
Plan out what you need to accomplish and prioritise important tasks in your own private canvas.
Organise priorities and collaborate on action items in the canvas in a direct message conversation.
Add frequently referenced resources to the canvas in a channel so that teammates can find them without having to search or scroll through the conversation.
Create up to three columns for text, lists and images, then easily drag each column to rearrange it to your liking.
Embed workflows into a canvas so that colleagues can easily find and use them to submit information, create requests and more.
Create an easy-to-browse list of members on a team so that others know who’s involved in a specific project or meeting.
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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