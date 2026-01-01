What you'll learn in 2 minutes or less: How to change the way information in a canvas is displayed and organized.



Create up to three columns for text, lists, and images, then easily drag them around to your liking.



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Go for it!

Create a new canvas or open an existing one in a new window. Add something to the canvas, like text, a list, or a file. Hover over what you’ve added and click the six dots icon. Hover over Add column and make a selection. To rearrange content in columns, click and hold the six dots icon then drag the content to a new location in the canvas.



Here's an example:

Tip: Drag and drop files, such as PDFs, to a canvas and arrange them into columns.