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Canvases: Arrange a canvas using columns
What you'll learn in 2 minutes or less: How to change the way information in a canvas is displayed and organized.
Create up to three columns for text, lists, and images, then easily drag them around to your liking.
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Go for it!
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Create a new canvas or open an existing one in a new window.
- Add something to the canvas, like text, a list, or a file.
- Hover over what you’ve added and click the six dots icon.
- Hover over Add column and make a selection.
- To rearrange content in columns, click and hold the six dots icon then drag the content to a new location in the canvas.
Here's an example:
Tip: Drag and drop files, such as PDFs, to a canvas and arrange them into columns.
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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