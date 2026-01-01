What you'll learn in 2 minutes or less: How to insert profile cards of people you work with into a canvas.



Create an easy to scan list of members on a team so others can quickly reach out to them.



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Go for it!

Create a new canvas or open an existing one. In the canvas, type the @ symbol followed by someone’s name, then select the person from the list to add their display name to the canvas. Right-click or hold control and click the display name, then select Display as card.



Here's an example of what this could look like:

Tip: To move profile cards in a canvas, click and hold the six dots icon then drag the card to a new location. You can even arrange profile cards in up to three columns.